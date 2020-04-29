IPT students who returned home advised to continue to observe MCO regulations

MALACCA: Students of higher learning institutions (IPT) who are now back home should continue to observe regulations under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said just as they had complied with the MCO since last March 18 while they were at their respective campuses, they should continue to do so in their hometown.

“They should wear the face mask, wash their hands often with soap and water and observe social distancing,” he said in a statement, here today.

Last Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that 1,128 students of public and private IPTs would begin their journey home in the evening the same day.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said with the MCO now in its fourth phase, the Malacca government would comply with any decision made by the federal government, including to allow operation and gradually ease business of certain sectors, industries and economic activities in the state.

He said a meeting would be held with the State Health Department and the police to find the best practices to be observed, especially for the manufacturing sector to operate round the clock.

“If these business activities are allowed to resume operation, they have to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health, namely the use of face mask, providing hand sanitiser and practice social distancing.

“If this can be done by all quarters, including traders and industry players, the state government is confident the Covid-19 infection can be contained,” he added. - Bernama