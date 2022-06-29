IPTA students excited to receive YDPA scholarship

KUALA LUMPUR: A public university student who was awarded the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship today, said she was thrilled and will impart the knowledge gained towards the development of the country.

Soon Wan Chi, 24 said she was thankful to be selected as one of the recipients of the prestigious scholarship to continue her studies at the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) level at Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang

“The scholarship will definitely help ease the burden on my family. Furthermore, I now have the opportunity to begin my research in chemical engineering,” she said when met by reporters after receiving her scholarship at Istana Negara here.

She said her wish to continue her studies in Chemical Engineering was made possible through her research on the Development of Carbon Membranes for Membrane Distillation with In-situ Electrochemical Cleaning.

Soon, who was a research assistant in the field said, the scholarship will be the catalyst for her to bring changes to Malaysia and the world.

Another recipient, RK Tharini said she was excited to receive the scholarship which would allow her to pursue her passion in Genetics Science at PhD level at the Cambridge University, United Kingdom.

“I am overjoyed and grateful because with this scholarship I can continue my studies abroad and I hope when I graduate I will be a genetics expert, ” she said.

She also hopes to serve the country by bringing home her expertise in the field.

Tharini also shared the King’s message to her to always work hard because she was not only carrying her name, but also the name of the country.

Meanwhile, Toh Liang Su, 25, said he would serve the nation by contributing his knowledge in the agricultural sector.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah conferred the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship to 12 recipients.

Eight recipients are for studies at the PhD level while four are at the master’s level with two recipients furthering their studies overseas while the rest at local universities this year. — Bernama