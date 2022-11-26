IPTs need to align study programmes with market demand: Selangor Tengku Permaisuri

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin (pix) today called on institutions of higher learning in the country to ensure that their study programmes align with the job market’s requirement.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin who is also Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) pro-chancellor said this was important so that graduates gain employment to enable them to improve their family’s economy.

“The way to resolve issues of youth unemployment, graduate employability, worker protection, as well as talent development is by leveraging high technology and digital transformation.

“In this way the number of highly skilled workers will increase and it will raise the standard of living of a family,“ said Her Highness at the first day of UiTM’s 95th Convocation Ceremony at the Tuanku Chancellor’s Great Hall in Shah Alam today.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said it was important to offer new programmes to increase the number of Bumiputera professionals in the country.

“In order to give a better future to Bumiputera children, I understand that from 2020 to 2022, UiTM offered 41 new programmes at the certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate levels in fields that have been identified to require skilled labour in driving Malaysia towards a developed nation.

“The objectives of establishing this university must be met to create a balanced economic growth and help the children of the B40 and M40 groups in the employment sector,“ she said

“UiTM is also the focal point for cooperation from large companies such as Talentcorp and Talentbank in various activities that can help increase the marketability of graduates from this university,“ she said.

Earlier, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin presented doctorate degree scrolls to 116 graduates. - Bernama