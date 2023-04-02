IPTS student goes missing while hiking in Pulau Mawar

MERSING: A student of a private higher education institution (IPTS) has been reported missing after he was believed to have gone hiking alone in Pulau Mawar on Wednesday.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said a report on the disappearance of Muhamad Akmal Hakimi Ishak, 20, was lodged by his father at the Kluang police station yesterday.

He said the police had also received a report about the discovery of a motorcycle believed to belong to the victim in an area near Pulau Mawar at about 11.30 am yesterday.

“A search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched at 5 pm yesterday, involving 22 officers and members from the Mersing district police headquarters, the Endau Fire and Rescue station and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Abdul Razak said, however, the operation was suspended at 7 pm yesterday due to unfavourable weather and darkness.

He said the SAR operation resumed at 8 am today and would focus on land and coastal areas around the island. - Bernama