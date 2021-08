KUALA LUMPUR: Iran acknowledges Malaysia’s success in the Covid-19 vaccination initiative which includes all foreign nationals living in the country.

“The Malaysian authorities should be commended in this coordinated, fair, and just move, that all human beings were placed under the umbrella of healthcare,” said the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kuala Lumpur in a statement today.

Malaysia in its National Vaccination initiative included all foreign nationals, and no exceptions were made by health officials; a very constructive step and initiative. Vaccination without discrimination.

“In coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and Diplomatic community here in Kuala Lumpur, the vaccination of all staff and diplomats was implemented and in this regard, the Iranians here are grateful for the full and sincere cooperation and assistance of the relevant Malaysian authorities,” said the statement.

Most Iranians living in Malaysia also benefited from this opportunity to be vaccinated whereby a significant number of Iranians living in Malaysia were included in the list of Covid-19 vaccine recipients.

Some were able to receive the first dose and second dose of the vaccine with the coordination of the embassy.

“Malaysia launched the National Vaccination Programme at a critical and vital time, and with the necessary measures, increased the number of vaccinated people to over 20 million doses within a few months.

“It is an important step that leads to the admiration of the world. The daily record of 500,000 jabs showed the highest rate of vaccination in Malaysia,” the statement added.

Malaysia’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) led by Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was formed on Feb 4 this year to ensure that the immunisation programme is implemented in an orderly manner.

A total of 21,668,999 vaccine doses have been administered under PICK as of yesterday, in which 44.3 per cent of the country’s population have received their first dose and 22 per cent having completed the vaccination regimen.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on his Twitter today pointed out 468,526 doses were administered on Monday, with 223,479 doses for the first dose recipients and 245,047 for second dose recipients.-Bernama