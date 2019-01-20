IRB achieves highest direct tax revenue of RM137 billion in 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) created history by achieving the highest collection of direct taxes of RM137.035 billion in 2018, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

He said the direct tax collection rose 11.13% in 2018 from that of 2017, as well as braking the best-performing direct tax collection record of RM133.70 billion in 2014.

“The increase was contributed by higher collection from the taxpayer components such as companies, individuals, petroleum, cooperatives, stamp duty, and others

“Besides reflecting the effectiveness of clean leadership and efficient administration, and accountability and transparency, the revenue increase also shows that the economic growth was still encouraging in 2018,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said revenue from income taxes (other than petroleum) contributed about 85.35% of the total tax collection in 2018.

The company component was the largest contributor at 51.11%, followed by individual component (26.32%), petroleum tax revenue (14.66%), stamp duty collection (4.33%), share tax collection (2.27%), Real Property Gains Tax (1.07%), co-op tax collection (0.12%), and Labuan IOFC and other taxes (0.12%).

“The government is committed to reducing revenue leakages and increasing tax compliance rates with the launch of the Special Voluntary Declaration Programme from Nov 3, 2018 and until June 30, 2019 by offering a very low penalty rates of 10% and 15% (on the amount of tax payable).

“Hence, the government calls on taxpayers who have tax compliance issues to immediately take advantage of this programme to avoid paying a higher penalty of 80% to 300% when the programme ends,“ he said. — Bernama