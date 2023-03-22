IRB: Change in operating hours during Ramadan

PUTRAJAYA: The operating hours of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) service counters will be from 8 am to 4.30 pm from Mondays to Fridays during the month of Ramadan, except in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor.

In a statement today, the IRB said that for the four states, the counters will operate from 8 am to 4.30 pm from Sundays to Wednesdays, while on Thursdays it is set from 8 am to 3 pm.

“The change in operating hours involves the negotiation service counter (taxation), satellite office, stamp duty and special government assistance (rahmah cash donation),” he said.

It also said that the operating hours for the IRB’s e-Appointment for services at the negotiation service counter (taxation) and satellite offices in all states are from 8 am to noon while the acceptance of payments at the stamp duty counters is set until noon only.

The HASiL Care Line service will start from 9 am to 4.30 pm and the telephone service will start from 8 am to 4.30 pm, except Thursday in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor which will operate from 8 am to 3 pm.

The IRB said its receipt management centres (PPTH) in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching will operate from 8 am to 3 pm for cash services while non-cash services are from 8 am to 3.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the operating hours at all Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) nationwide from today until April 20 are from 8 am to 4.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

UTC operations on Fridays are from 8 am to 12.15 pm for the Peninsula, Sarawak (8 am to 11.45 am) and Sabah and Labuan (8 am to 11.30 am). - Bernama