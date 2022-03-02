IRB confident RM139 bln tax collection target can be achieved this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The tax revenue collection target of RM139 billion this year can be achieved by ensuring that all services provided by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) are implemented properly.

IRB chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nizom Sairi said to achieve the target, the IRB would not take an aggressive approach but provide specialised services needed by taxpayers.

“We just need to make sure that all the services or assistance needed by taxpayers are provided. And we monitor that whatever they need to do, specific dates or payments can be implemented.

“With the economy expected to grow well later, the stated target can be achieved and even be exceeded,“ he said during the Ruang Bicara programme entitled ‘Hasil Memakmurkan Negara, Mensejahterakan Keluarga Malaysia’ on Bernama TV last night.

The government expects tax revenue collection to return to pre-pandemic levels, either meeting or exceeding the tax collection target of RM139 billion.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that to support this aspiration, the IRB through its management needed to formulate various short and medium term strategies to achieve the set collection targets, and at the same time maintain its good performance in the future.

For 2021, tax revenue will increase by 17 per cent compared with 2020, to more than RM140 billion.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nizom said the IRB needed to formulate a strategy to ensure that the existing taxation system was sustainable and long-lasting.

He said the IRB would take an approach to ensure that the tax payment compliance rate increase.

“We do not want to be seen as taking the approach just to seek additional taxes, because when compliance increases, for example, the people obey the law, pay properly, then the economy (can) grow and revenue will be able to increase further,“ he said. — Bernama