KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB) will open the Government Special Assistance (BKK) counters from today (June 15) for appeals applications under Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR).

IRB, in a statement yesterday, said the counters would be open from 8am until 12 noon according to the working days for each state and via appointments only.

“It is also limited to low risks customers based on the MYSejahtera application. Customers must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set such as scanning the MySejahtera application, always wearing face masks, checking body temperature and maintaining physical distancing,” said the agency.

BPR-related inquiries can be directed to the BKK line at 1800-88-2747 which will open from 9am to

4pm, from Monday to Friday.

Yesterday, Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced that the appeal period for BPR applications that were not approved would be open from June 15 to 30.

Meanwhile, IRB in the statement, said the businesses for the Stamp Duty Counter (Branch Stamp Office, Satellite Office and Revenue Service Centre) remained open to customers and Individual Duty Payers who could not register as users of Stamp Assessment And Payment System (STAMPS) as stipulated since the implementation of Movement Control Order 3.0.

The operating hours would be based on the working days in every state, namely, from 8am to 1pm, it said.

It said also to remain operational are its payment centres in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching from Monday to Friday, 8am to 12 noon.

IRB’s Hasil Care Line (Call Centre and Live Chat) would operate as usual from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5 pm, while the lines to the IRB headquarters and branches are closed, it added.

IRB urged customers to check the list of its offices and branches which are temporarily closed before going to any premises to avoid any problems.

Customers can access the list via this link:

http://www.hasil.gov.my/

-Bernama