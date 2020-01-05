IRB, Customs Dept begin meet-the-client programme next week

GEORGE TOWN: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and Royal Malaysian Customs Department will begin their ‘meet the clients’ programme, organised by the Finance Ministry, next week in Kuala Lumpur.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said the IRB’s session will be held every Wednesday at its office in Jalan Duta while that of the Customs Department will be on Thursdays at its office in Kelana Jaya.

For a start, he said the programme would be conducted in Kuala Lumpur during office hours.

“We hope that those who need more information or a solution to their (related) issues or problems could attend the sessions,” he told reporters here today.

Lim said the ministry through such initiative hoped to be approachable and more hands-on in serving the people.

“This programme is also to quash insinuations against these agencies, as we consider all taxpayers as partners, who together contribute to the country’s revenue for its development and economy,“ he said.

According to him, senior officials from his ministry would also be present at the sessions to assist in providing information and resolving issues related to the two government agencies.

Taxpayers, tax agents and the public are welcome to attend the programme, he said.

Meanwhile, Lim, when asked about the restructuring of vehicle excise duties replied that the matter was under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

He said the Finance Ministry and Miti have a joint committee that deliberates on the country’s investments.

“The Miti minister and I discuss not only about investment approval but also issues related to duties. Let the announcement be made jointly as it is not MOF’s concern alone but also Miti’s,” said Lim who is also Bagan member of parliament. — Bernama