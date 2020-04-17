IRB denies issuing letter to collect tax on share investment profit

CYBERJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) denied issuing letters to seek payment of outstanding tax on profits in investment companies.

IRB in a statement today said members of the public are advised to be cautious and to confirm with IRB if they received any suspicious emails or letters from the board.

Based on the image of a fake letter attached in the statement, an irresponsible party is using IRB letterhead to demand a company pay tax on its investment profit amounting to RM3,500 and to credit the amount into an account.

IRB said any enquiries and feedback can be channeled to IRB via Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or via HASiL Live Chat on the official IRB website. - Bernama