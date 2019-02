KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM) has denied media reports that it is involved in the “Dana 7 Amanah LHDN” programme which was introduced by Yayasan Amal Maaruf Malaysia.

LHDN said it is an agency that acts on assessment and grants approval to any application from any institutions, organisation or fund applying for tax exemption under subsection 44 (6) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

“Approval of tax exemption under this subsection will only be granted to institutions, organisations or funds that fulfil the requirements as contained in the Technical Guidelines entitled Guidelines for Applications for Approvals Under Section 44 (6) of the Income Tax Act 1967,“ it said in a statement.

LHDN urged the Yayasan to clarify the matter to avoid misunderstanding among the public.

A news report had quoted Yayasan’s ‘Yang Dipertua’ Hamsan Omar as saying that the foundation had received approval from LHDN for a tax-waiver last April.

“We asked LHDN to allow a tax-waiver for tax payers who contribute to us and we received the approval from them in April last year,“ Hamsan was quoted as saying in the report.

Based on media reports, the “Dana 7 Amanah LHDN” is a programme that aims to provide financial aid to ease the burden of seven target groups including single mothers, the disabled, the poor, Muslim converts (Mualaf) and haemodialysis centres.