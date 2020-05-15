IRB: Hasil Care Line operating from Monday to Friday starting next week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today announced that starting May 17, the operating hours for its Hasil Care Line (HCL) is from 9am to 5pm daily from Monday to Friday.

However, for the month of Ramadan, the HCL will operate only until 4.30pm.

For more information, the public can surf the IRB portal at http://www.hasil.gov.my or by calling the HCL at 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat; Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LHDNM and Twitter at http://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial. - Bernama