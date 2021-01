PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has announced the closure of its Putrajaya Investigation Branch and Putrajaya State Director’s office at Menara TM, Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur from tomorrow to facilitate sanitisation work.

The IRB in a statement today said the Putrajaya Investigation branch, the Putrajaya State Director’s office including the Wangsa Maju branch office which was closed since last Monday, will resume operations next Tuesday (February 2).

While encouraging customers to use online services during the temporary closure, it said taxpayers who require face-to-face interaction can visit any nearby IRB service counter.

“Any enquiry and feedback can be directed to the IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/03-8911 1100 (outside Malaysia), HASiL Live Chat and the feedback form at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/,” it said.- Bernama