IRB payment centres open from 8am to 4.30pm

PUTRAJAYA: Counters at the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) Kuala Lumpur payment centre for all types of services are open from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 4.30pm.

For Kuching and Kota Kinabalu payment centres, cash payment counters are open from 8am until 3.30pm from Monday to Friday, while operating hours for counters for other than cash payment are from 8am until 4.30pm, according to IRB in a statement, here, today.

For further information, public can refer to IRB official portal at www.hasil.gov.my and any inquiries or feedback can be forwarded to Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas) and HASiL Live Chat.

IRB can also be contacted through feedback form at quick link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/, and official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LHDNM and Twitter at https://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial. - Bernama