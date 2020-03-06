IRB’s summary judgement application on Najib’s case to be heard on April 17

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today set April 17 to hear the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) application to get a summary judgement in its suit against Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak seeking the former prime minister to pay RM1.69 billion in income tax.

Lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, representing Najib, said the date was set by Justice Datuk Ahmad Bache during the case management in chambers, in the presence of lawyer Muhammad Nabil Abdul Halim, representing IRB.

“The court has also set April 3 for further case management,“ he said when met by reporters.

A summary judgement is where a court decides a case without hearing testimony of witnesses.

On Feb 28, the court dismissed Najib’s application for a stay of proceedings of IRB’s suit seeking him to pay RM1.69 billion in income tax, pending an appeal on the tax assessment to IRB.

MORE TO FOLLOW