IRB seeking summary judgment against Najib’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has applied for a summary judgment of its lawsuit against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin (pix), to seek RM37.6 million in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2017.

Lawyer Wee Yeong Kang, representing Nazifuddin, told this to reporters after the case management today which was held in the chambers of High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim. Also present was lawyer Al-Hummidallah Idrus, for IRB.

Wee said IRB filed the application under Order 14 of the Rules of Court 2012, yesterday and the notice was not served to his client yet.

Wee said he had also filed an application for a stay of proceedings of the case pending his appeal on the tax assessment by IRB.

“We filed an appeal with the IRB on April 11 on the amount of additional assessments required to be paid by our client and the matter was fixed for mention on Oct 25,” he added.

He said the court set Nov 28 for further case management of the lawsuit.

The Malaysian government filed a writ of summons and statement of claims against Nazifuddin on July 24 this year.

It claimed that Nazifuddin still had unpaid taxes for the assessment years from 2011 to 2017 as stated through the assessment notice dated March 15, 2019.

According to the statement of claim, Nazifuddin’s failure to pay the taxes for seven years, which should be done within 30 days from the date of assessment notice as stipulated under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967, caused a 10% additional payment to be imposed.

The plaintiff claimed that the defendant still failed to settle the amount within 60 days in accordance with the Act, and another compounded 5% increase was imposed, bringing the total to RM37,644,810.73.

The amount comprised RM1,780,837.70 for the assessment year of 2011; RM6,604,851.81 (2012); RM6,279,834.41 (2013); RM4,360,278.87 (2014); RM2,074,950.76 (2015); RM2,623,943.76 (2016); and RM13,920,113.42 (2017).

Hence, the Government is seeking a sum of RM37,644,810.73, with interest of 5% per annum from the day of judgment until the sum is fulfilled, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama