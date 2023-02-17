IRB tax system to experience disruption from Feb 17 to 19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) tax system will experience service disruption due to the upgrading of electrical components of the system as part of efforts to enhance the quality of online tax services.

In a statement today, IRB said the service disruption involves access to the HASiL system, including all types of e-services via MyTax and mobile applications from 10 pm tonight (Feb 17) to 6 am on Sunday (Feb 19).

There will also be disruptions at IRB counters in Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) this Saturday (Feb 18).

“However, tax payers can still get taxation information through HASiL official portal at https://www.hasil.gov.my/,” the statement said.

Any enquiries can be directed to IRB via Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / +603-8911 1100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat and by filling up feedback form available on the official website at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/Public/. - Bernama