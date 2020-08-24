IRB: taxpayers should submit form b before Aug 31

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today reminded individual taxpayers with business income to submit form B for their assessment year 2019 by Aug 31.

For guidance, taxpayers can refer to the Filing of Tax Returns for the Year 2020 through the following links http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2020_Pin.3_1.pdf and http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2020_Pin.3_2.pdf.

To help individual taxpayers in this category to fill out their Income Tax Return Form, there is also a list of tax relief for the year of assessment 2019 which can be accessed from the IRB’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my> Individuals> Tax Relief, the IRB said in a statement today.

It also asked taxpayers to fill in their personal and banking information accurately for a smooth tax refund process.

Among the latest and important information required for the overpaid tax refund process are: full name, identification number, active bank account information, correspondence address, telephone number, email address and registration number for associations (for taxpayer in this category).

“Processing of overpaid tax refunds has always been a priority of the IRB in ensuring that every eligible taxpayer will receive their tax refund within the stipulated period,“ he said. - Bernama