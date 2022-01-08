IRB to open BKM service counters on weekends

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will open the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) service counters at all IRB branch offices, satellite offices, IRB service centres, and Urban Transformation Centres on two weekends.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the move was to make it easier for the people to register for the aid, especially for applicants with no internet access.

“(It is open) on Jan 7, 8, 28 and 29 for Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, while on Jan 8, 9, 29 and 30 for other states,” he told a press conference after visiting the BKM registration counter in Jalan Duta here today.

IRB premises in Peninsular Malaysia is open from 8am to 4.30pm, while that of Sabah and Sarawak from 8am to 3.30pm. — Bernama