IRB: Update your Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah applications

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is asking applicants of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid to update their applications to ensure the data remains relevant for implementation this year.

IRB, in a statement today, said recipients who had not updated their applications for three consecutive years throughout the implementation of Bantuan Sara Hidup 2020, Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat 2021 and Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia 2022 should do so.

Apart from this, phase one STR recipients with the latest changes in particulars should also update their applications.

“For guidelines on new applications and updating STR information, applicants can refer to the STR 2023 FAQ on the official STR portal at https://bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my/,” the statement said.

For enquiries, applicants can contact Hasil Care Line at 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas) and Hasil Live Chat while feedback can be channelled through the HASiL portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/public. - Bernama