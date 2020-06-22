IRBM reminds non-business taxpayers of June 30 tax-filing deadline

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) has reminded non-business taxpayers of the June 30 deadline to submit their income tax return forms for the year of assessment 2019.

The IRBM said the taxpayers could refer to the Return Form Filing Programme for the year 2020 at http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2020_Pin.3_1.pdf for Bahasa Melayu and http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2020_Pin.3_2.pdf for English as guidance in filling in their tax return forms.

For individual taxpayers, the IRBM has prepared a list of tax exemptions for the year of assessment 2019 that can be accessed on its official portal at www.hasil.gov.my > Individual > Tax Relief to help them obtain tax-exempt information when filling the forms.

The IRBM, in a statement today, said as at June 15, it has received a total of 2,175,596 income tax return forms for the year of assessment 2019 from non-business taxpayers.

“Of the total, 2,139,360 or 98.33% of the tax return forms were submitted through e-Filing while the rest were submitted manually (in paper form),” it said.

The IRBM advises taxpayers to provide accurate and up-to-date information in their income tax return forms to enable it to process their tax refunds promptly.

“The processing of refunds of overpaid tax payments has always been a priority for IRBM to ensure that taxpayers will receive their tax refunds within the stipulated period,” it said.

Among the information required to process the refunds are full name, personal identification card number, active bank account details, mailing address, contact number, e-mail address, and organisation registration number (for the organisation taxpayer category). - Bernama