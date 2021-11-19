IRDA intensifies efforts to complement Johor’s prosperity goal

JOHOR BAHRU: The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) appreciates Johor Budget 2022 and will intensify its plans to complement the prosperity agenda for Johor.

IRDA chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said as an economic region, the fourth new economic impetus of “Renewing Investment and Green Economy Ecosystem” will provide a much-needed boost to rebuild confidence and encourage investment into Iskandar Malaysia.

“Its inclusivity agenda that touches the various group of the rakyat clearly matches the goals and the ‘Strengthening the Prosperity of Johor’ theme for Johor Budget 2022.

“It is only natural for us to take up this challenge next year by expanding and accelerating our planned projects and programmes to meet the needs,“ he said in a statement today.

Ismail said with modern farming as the newly-announced promoted sector in the region, the RM34 million budget for agriculture and agro-based programme provided to Johor by the Ministry of Finance and the creation of ‘Dasar Agromakanan Negeri Johor’ will become the catalyst to quickly kick off modern farming initiatives.

“In fact, since we announced about the modern farming promoted sectors, we have had several engagements with relevant and interested stakeholders from local and foreign agencies and companies on the project implementation and delivery. We should see something emerging on the ground in 2022,“ he said.

Ismail said special incentives for tourism industry players and sector stimulus plus upgrading of tourism infrastructure and marketing activities were seen as reinforcing the reopening and recovery offers by hotels, malls, theme parks, and event medical centres in the region.

With projects such as the Iskandar Rapid Transit (IRT), Sungai Segget Landscape and Upgrading of Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Regional Hub @ Iskandar continuing or starting in 2022, Ismail believes Iskandar Malaysia will continue to provide spillover benefits to the people in the region and subsequently to the people in Johor.

“We have various projects, programmes and initiatives that already meet the strategies and aim of Johor Budget 2022. However, more importantly, we are upbeat about the opportunities and is taking a proactive approach to quickly realise these for the benefit of Iskandar Malaysia and the state of Johor,” he said.

The state government on Thursday tabled the second deficit budget amounting to RM286.47 million for 2022. Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state is expected to record a revenue of RM1.671 billion and expenditure of RM1.958 billion next year. — Bernama