GEORGE TOWN: An Irish computer programmer was found dead with his hands and feet tied, believed to have been murdered in a condominium unit in Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, here today.

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang who confirmed the case tonight said the body of Brian Patrick O’ Reilly, 51, was found by the condominium management in a room in the house at 5pm today.

He said police also found a note at the location of the incident, believed to have been written by the man’s attacker which expressed his dissatisfaction with the deceased who was alleged to be involved in scamming syndicate and had tricked the suspect’s younger sibling of a sum of money.

He said a police team had rushed to the scene after being informed by the condominium’s management of the incident and found the man lifeless with injuries in the head.

“A check of the man’s home found a safe in one of the rooms had been ransacked and there were signs of a struggle,” he said, adding that the victim lived alone in the condominium and had just started his office in the state two weeks ago.

He added that the body had been sent to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem and the case had been classified as murder and investigations were being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama