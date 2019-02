KUALA LUMPUR: The family of an Irish man, Stephen Warde, who went missing in Malaysia from Jan 1 of this year, will stay in this country until he is found.

Warde’s mother, Mary Morrissey, 57, said the last conversation she had with her son was on that day.

“He texted me and asked for some money. That was the last I heard from him as after that, he did not reply to the messages from me and his siblings. I am here for almost four weeks now and will stay here until I find my son,“ she told Bernama, here today.

Morrissey, who arrived in Malaysia with five of her children, said besides doing online business, her missing son was a solo traveller who planned to visit Thailand after Malaysia.

“I want Stephen to be home safely and we need the police and embassy to be more proactive in this investigation. We talk to the police officer in charge of this case every day but until now, there is no development nor new leads,” she added.

Morrissey is appealing to those with any information on her son’s whereabouts to contact the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 03-26002222, its control centre hotline at 03-26977099, or the nearest police station.

Bernama had on Jan 25 reported that the 32-year-old came to Malaysia alone on Nov 15 and had rented a unit at the Mercu Summer Suites in Jalan Sultan Ismail, here.

He was last seen on Dec 28, a day before his tenancy was to expire but he did not check out and his personal belongings were still there.

Checks showed his passport has not been used to exit the country.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah, when contacted, said there was no development so far in the ongoing investigation into the case. — Bernama