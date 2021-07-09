Irresponsible to have snap polls: Analyst

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin may yet survive an attempt to oust him, but he may end up leading a minority government.

This is despite the fact that Umno is gunning for him to be removed.

Short of calling for an early general election, Muhyiddin is all that the nation has for now, according several political analysts theSun spoke to yesterday.

Political scientist Prof Wong Chin Huat said in the first place, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will not collapse just yet because there is no alternative.

The other major bloc in the Dewan Rakyat is Pakatan Harapan (PH), but it does not have a majority. Umno and DAP have made clear their detest for each other, making PH with Umno as a component next to impossible.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan noted that no party leader currently has enough support to cobble together a majority in Parliament.

“Therefore, Muhyiddin will remain as prime minister,” he said, adding that if there is a fight for the premier’s position, it would be “most worrisome” for the country.

Wong pointed out that a formal defeat of the government can only be achieved through a no-confidence vote, a rejection of the royal address or a defeat of the budget.

“The first option is a dead-end as long as the Speaker can hold the fort for the government, while the second and third options will not materialise in the coming meeting of the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

“While Umno can deny Muhyiddin a majority, it cannot unseat him.”

He added that in any case, the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as deputy prime minister and the promotion of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to senior minister has weakened Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s threat to get all the party’s 38 MPs to stop supporting the government.

Wong said a lot of what will happen next also depends on the outcome of the factional fighting within Umno in the next few days.

“For Muhyiddin, the best case scenario would be for the pro-Bersatu faction within Umno to seize control of the party. Even then, Ahmad Zahid could still pull six or seven MPs out of the government, leaving Muhyiddin with a minority.”

Wong said it would be irresponsible and objectively improbable to have a snap election now.

“The prime minister will have to find a solution quickly to restore his majority. He may co-opt Parti Warisan Sabah’s eight seats into PN or strike a deal with PH,” he added.

Sharing the same view is Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir.

He pointed out that any party that wants to unseat Muhyiddin must be able to show the Palace that it has the support of the majority to form a government.

Malaysia has not had a majority government since last year.

“Umno is not officially a partner in PN. It has merely agreed to support the government,” Jeniri said.

Political commentator Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said the appointments of Ismail Sabri and Hishammuddin was a move by Muhyiddin to stay in power.

“It has nothing to do with the needs of the country or the Covid-19 pandemic. It is everything to do with power and Muhyiddin is playing his cards well.”

Tajuddin said Ismail Sabri is also in uncharted waters, being deputy prime minister in a government that does not have the support of his own party.

He added that snap polls may be the only way out of the quagmire.

“At least, it will give the people a voice in deciding who will form the next government.”