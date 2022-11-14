Irwan received received lump sum allowances over RM500k for 1MDB advisory role, court hears

PETALING JAYA: Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah testified he received a monthly sum of RM25,000 between 2013 and 2018 for his role in 1MDB’s board of advisors (BOA) as well as the chairperson.

The 42nd witness in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Irwan also testified that he received two lump sum payments totalling RM521,774 for both separate roles, Malaysiakini reports.

“After being appointed as member of BOA, I received allowance from 1MDB as BOA member consistently every month consistently beginning Aug 26, 2013, until 2015 for each payment of RM25,000.

“Before receiving the monthly payments, I received payment of a ‘lump sum’ of RM221,774.00 via a cheque from 1MDB in August 2013. I was informed the payment was deferred payment as a 1MDB BOA member since I held the post of KSP (Treasury secretary-general) from August 2012 to August 2013.

“I did not ask for this payment to be made but it was made by 1MDB to me via 1MDB company cheque. The period of this allowance payment I received was from 2013 to 2016, until BOA was dissolved by the PM (Najib) himself following the investigation from the PAC (Parliament Accounts Committee) against 1MDB.

“After BOA was dissolved, I also received an allowance, as 1MDB chairperson, of RM25,000 a month, but in 2016 a ‘lump sum’ payment of RM300,000 was made. The allowance payment was also made via a 1MDB cheque to me,” Irwan reportedly testified as Najib looked on from the dock.