Isa Samad allowed bail of RM800,000 in one surety

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of corruption, involving more than RM3 million, in connection with a hotel purchase by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) in the sessions court here today was allowed a bail of RM800,000 in one surety.

Judge Azura Alwi ordered Mohd Isa, 69, to post the full amount of the bail today and also to surrender his passport to the court.

She then fixed Jan 25 next year for mention.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar, who is leading the prosecution team, offered bail of RM2 million in one surety for all charges.

However, lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran, representing Mohd Isa, asked the amount to be reduced, saying that there was no risk of his client absconding and that he would remain in the country to clear his name.

“My client has been overseas when he was being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), but he has no intention of absconding, despite media reports that he would be charged,” he added.

Kumaraendran also requested the RM800,000 bail to be paid in instalments, with RM400,000 to be paid today, and the balance on Monday, but Umar Saifuddin objected to it.

Together with Umar Saifuddin in the prosecution team was deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, while Kumaraendran was assisted by lawyers Ridha Abdah Subri and Lavinia Kumaraendran.

Also present in court today were Mohd Isa’s family members, including his wife, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid. — Bernama