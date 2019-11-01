Isa Samad applies for return of passport to perform Umrah

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Nov 27 to hear an application by former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pix), who is facing charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and corruption involving more than RM3 million, for the temporary return of his passport.

His lawyer, Julie Faralisa Abd Jais, told reporters this after the case management, held before High Court deputy registrar Mahyudin Mohmad Som, which was also attended by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir.

She said Mohd Isa applied for the return of the passport to enable him to travel abroad on Dec 10 to perform the umrah and visit his daughter in the United Kingdom.

Mohd Isa, 70, surrendered his passport to the court after he was charged with one count of criminal breach of trust and nine counts of receiving bribes amounting to more than RM3 million in connection with a hotel purchase in Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd.

The offences were allegedly committed at Menara Felda, Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC between April 29, 2014, and Dec 11, 2015. — Bernama