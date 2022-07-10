Isa Samad’s appeal against corruption conviction for hearing on March 7 next year

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has set March 7 next year to hear an appeal by former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad against his conviction and six-year imprisonment and fine for corruption in connection with the purchase of a hotel in Sarawak.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, when contacted, confirmed the hearing date.

He said the court also set Feb 21 for another case management and ordered both parties to submit their submission by Feb 14.

The appeal came up for case management today before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Haron.

On Feb 3 last year, the High Court convicted Mohd Isa, 72, on nine corruption charges involving RM3 million in connection with Felda’s purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak.

The offences were allegedly committed at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No 11, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur between July 21, 2014 and Dec 11, 2015.

High Court judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ( now a Court of Appeal judge) sentenced Mohd Isa to six years in prison for each charge making a total of 54 years and a fine of RM15.45 million, in default 18 years jail.

However, Mohd Isa only had to serve six years in jail as the court ordered the prison sentences to run concurrently.

The court had increased the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar’s bail amount from RM800,000 to RM1.5 million and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station on the first day of every month pending disposal of the appeal. - Bernama