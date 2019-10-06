Isa Samad’s RM3m corruption trial begins tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of the RM3 million corruption and criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pix) will begin tomorrow at the High Court here with the prosecution ready with five witnesses.

According to the case list at the court, the hearing of Mohd Isa’s case will be before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali from 9am tomorrow until Oct 10 when it will be adjourned and continued again from Oct 14 to 25.

On Dec 14, 2018, Mohd Isa pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of receiving gratification, amounting to more than RM3 million, by approving a proposal for the purchase of a hotel in Kuching, Sarawak, for Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) Sdn Bhd.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at Level 50, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC near here on April 29, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, whipping and fine, if found guilty.

On the corruption charges, Mohd Isa was charged with committing all the offences at Level 49, Menara Felda, between July 21, 2014, and Dec 11, 2015.

The charges were made under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides a jail term of not exceeding 20 years and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama