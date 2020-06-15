Isa Samad to know his fate on CBT and corruption charges tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on whether former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pix) will be called to enter his defence, or be freed from criminal breach of trust (CBT) and corruption charges amounting to RM3 million, will be known tomorrow.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is scheduled to deliver the verdict at 10am on one count of CBT and nine counts of receiving bribes in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB) faced by the former Mentri Besar of Negri Sembilan.

High Court deputy registrar Mahyuddin Mohmad Som, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

Justice Mohd Nazlan fixed the date after hearing arguments at the end of the prosecution’s case from deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz and counsel Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, who is representing Mohd Isa, 71.

If the court is in Isa’s favour, he will be acquitted and if not, he will be ordered to enter his defence where he will have three options to answer the charges against him - either by sworn evidence from the witness box where he will be subject to cross-examination by the prosecution or through an unsworn statement from the dock or to remain silent.

On Jan 14 this year, the prosecution closed its case after 15 days of hearing with 22 witnesses called to testify. - Bernama