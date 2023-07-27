Ishak’s ‘Bakul Berkat’ draws inspiration from local motifs

MALACCA: Mastercraftsman Ishak Kassim’s finely woven rattan baskets known as ‘Bakul Berkat’ is definitely a contrast to the iconic black and red Baba Nyonya tiffins with motifs of dragons and phoenix Baba Nyonya, which Malacca is known for.

The 64-year-old’s works of art are not only exhibited and sold locally and abroad but they are also chosen by VIPs in palaces and ministries, as official souvenirs for foreign dignitaries from overseas.

“Bakul Berkat’ is inspired by innovation and ideas that come up from time to time. The motifs on these baskets originate from Malacca and Malaysia.

“So anyone who buys these baskets knows that apart from quality, they also represent an authentic Malaysian identity,” he told Bernama.

He said the finishing, strength, size and combination of colours of the baskets woven by himself and his apprentices are distinctive due to their skills in combining both traditional and contemporary motifs and patterns, such as ‘Pucuk Rebung’, ‘Siku Keluang’, ‘Mata Punai’, ‘Tulang Belud’, ‘Sisik Ikan’ and the ‘Jalinan Satu’, ‘Jalinan Dua’, ‘Jalinan Tiga’ as well as ‘Kelarai’ techniques.

He said the ‘Bakul Berkat’ comes in round, oval, triangle, square, hexagon, octagon and D geometric shapes as well as grains, nuts and No. 8 weaving patterns.

The runner-up award recipient of the UNESCO (Asia Pacific) sponsored rattan craft competition in 2003 said he hoped to inspire more highly skilled successors to take up rattan weaving.

He expressed concern that without this new generation of weavers, the craft, which is part of Malaysia’s forest heritage, would be forgotten and eventually lost.

“My intention right from the start, when I first obtained my weaving certificate, was to teach the craft and to ensure it does not get swallowed up by time. The key to preserving this heritage is to maintain support and positive response from all parties, especially from the weaving community itself,” he said.

“I have 20 -30 designs, which I am fine-tuning. I will showcase them soon, especially during the Visit Malacca Year in 2024,” he said.

He said he will continue training and holding workshops at his workshop in Bukit Piatu, which is equipped with all the tools and relevant raw materials, and welcomed anyone who wants to learn the craft.

“I believe learning this craft will provide more opportunities to generate income, especially during Visit Malacca Year in 2024,” said Ishak, who has hundreds of students nationwide.

“Every time I hold a workshop, there is a good overall response, including from university students, disabled groups, rehabilitation centres, schools and non-governmental organisations. They can see the prospects to earn higher income with rattan weaving.

“We even have single mothers who became craft entrepreneurs after learning the skill and who have indirectly expanded the ecosystem and connection between craftspeople and related agencies,” he said.