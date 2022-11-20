Isham Jalil appointed Umno Information Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council (MT) member, Hizatul Isham Abdul Jalil, has been appointed as the new Umno Information chief, effective today, said Umno secretary-general, Datuk Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad, in a post on his Twitter account, said Isham’s appointment was made by Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in accordance with Clause 9.6 of the Umno Constitution, following the resignation of Shahril Hamdan today.

Meanwhile, Isham, in a post on Facebook, said that he was informed about the appointment by Umno deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Ahmad, after discussions with the party’s top leadership.

“The official letter has been signed by the party leadership. I would like to thank them for the appointment and the party’s trust in me.

“Despite various challenges and trials which we will face together at this time, we must not give up; this responsibility is heavy, even more so when we are in this defeat and hardship,” said the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Shah Alam parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Isham said that reforms need to be made to the party from within, and he assured that he will not run away from the struggle and continue to be steadfast and sacrifice for the party together with the grassroots, for the sake of religion, nation and country.

“That’s why I accept this responsibility and will hold this trust to the best of my ability, even though we don’t have anything anymore,” he said.

In GE15 yesterday, BN suffered the worst defeat in its political history when it won only 30 parliamentary seats, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) had 82 seats and Perikatan Nasional had 73 seats. - Bernama