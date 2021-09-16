Iskandar Malaysia Studios PPV staff wear ethnic attire to celebrate Malaysia Day

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Wearing the Sarawak ethnic attire while working at the Iskandar Malaysia Studios vaccination centre (PPV) in conjunction with Malaysia Day today brought back hometown memories for a staff here.

Yana Anak Balun, 31, who hails from Sibu, Sarawak, said although she had to leave her two children at home on a public holiday, she was proud to fulfil her responsibility to help the community get vaccinated.

“Today is a little special because I can wear my Sarawak ethnic clothes. I don’t get to do this all the time and I am so proud that I got the opportunity to do so today. This is the uniqueness of our multi-racial and multi-ethnic country,“ said Yana who has been working at the PPV for the past three weeks.

Gleaneagles Hospital Medini senior resident medical officer Dr. N. Thirunavakarasu, 38, said working on a public holiday was not a problem but he was proud to fulfil his responsibility as a Malaysian to help the local community get vaccinated.

“As Malaysians, I and everyone on duty are responsible for the community.

“I feel very happy, proud, and as well, a sense of patriotism when many people sang the song ‘Saya Anak Malaysia’,“ he said when met at the PPV, here today.

Meanwhile, Gleneagles Hospital Medini chief executive officer Dr. Kamal Amzan, who also acts as the Health Care Operator (HCO) at the PPV, said the special programme was a way for frontliners to express their patriotism in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

“We would like to call on everyone who has a vaccination appointment to come and get the vaccine to help everyone to continue the fight aginast the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said.

From as early as 8 am, staff at the PPV who donned their traditional and ethnic clothes, distributed over 1,500 Jalur Gemilang to vaccine recipients as souvenirs, before the ‘audience’ was presented with a lively dance performance.

More than 150 frontliners including hospital staff and Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (myVAC) who worked at the PPV also sang the song ‘Jalur Gemilang’ and ‘Saya Anak Malaysia’.- Bernama