Islam emphasises integrity: Khalid

KOTA BARU: Islam will be seen in negative light if its leaders are not virtuous and without integrity, says Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

Khalid, who is also the Federal Territories Minister, said the country should be developed through virtuous character of its leaders as they were the ones who were responsible in shaping the people’s attitude.

“They (non-Muslims) have started to view Islam in negative light as they are see the morals of Muslims who preach Islam are those of untrustworthy, corrupt, racist characters and spreading hate speech.

“There is hardly any effort to develop the country with good values,” he said in his speech after a briefing by the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) and breaking the fast event which was also attended by LKTN chairman Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah at Dataran Kenaf yesterday.

Hence, Khalid urged every level of society to come together regardless of political affiliations to develop the country so that it could rise once again as the Asian Tiger.

Khalid also said the federal government under the Pakatan Harapan would not take action against any civil servants who had different political stance, but they had to support to the government of the day toward a goal that has been agreed upon by majority Malaysians. — Bernama