PUTRAJAYA: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizuddin Shah (pix) said today that an Islamic nation is developed by its people, through their behaviour, and not by the branding of the country.

His Majesty said that countries and organisations could not claim to be Islamic if their citizens and members did not practise the qualities of a true Muslim.

“Every Islamic organisation and every Muslim has the obligation to take this country on the right path, to become a prosperous nation and to obtain divine forgiveness,“ he said in his royal address in conjunction with the National Council for Islamic Affairs (MKI) Golden Jubilee celebration, here today.

He said Muslims had a serious challenge to transform their mind and soul so that they could be Independent and devote themselves to Allah S.W.T. and will not conspire with things that are forbidden, but instead, must dare to defy it.

Sultan Nazrin said, the survival of Muslims must be built by the strengthening of mind and inculcating confidence to compete, not by intimidation, that could create prejudice and make Muslims feel alienated when they are surrounded by non-Muslims.

According to Sultan Nazrin, Muslims who love the religion and understand the true teachings of Islam should not chose to only watch and be the silent majority, thus allowing Islam to be hijacked by groups that manipulate Islam to fit their narrow purpose.

“Religion has proven to possess an incredible force and attraction to mobilise people.

“Therefore, religion is vulnerable to be misused as instrument to achieve the narrow goals of individuals or groups, if the public can be convinced and if the public, without first examining the facts and the authenticity, and without thinking, accept their religious slogan or rhetoric,“ he said. — Bernama