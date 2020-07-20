Ismail: 328 arrested for visiting pubs, nightclubs

PETALING JAYA: A staggering 328 individuals were arrested yesterday for visiting pubs and nightclubs, despite a clear directive by the government that these activities are prohibited.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said they were part of a total of 383 people who were nabbed nationwide in a joint special task force operation led by the police.

According to the minister, the remaining 55 were detained for failing to observe rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), including participating in activities that disregarded social distancing.

“Of the total 383 individuals arrested, 32 have been remanded, while 351 were issued compounds,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the arrests were made as part of checks conducted by the various enforcement agencies on over 61,900 premises nationwide.

In total, the senior minister said 2,809 enforcement teams involving 11,996 personnel had conducted checks on 3,681 supermarkets, 5,535 restaurants, 1,882 hawkers, 2,086 factories, 3,458 banks and 754 government offices.

“Additionally, checks were also done on 1,166 land transportation terminals, 214 water transport terminals, and 96 air transport terminals,” he added.