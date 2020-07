PETALING JAYA: Students and teachers are not required to wear face masks in schools if they do no show symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said this is according to the government’s standard operating procedure (SOP) that was released previously.

“Based on the Education Ministry guideline, schools only need to provide soaps and hand sanitisers, as well as conducting body temperature screening and checks for possible symptoms.

“The use of face mask is not compulsory. Schoo only have to provide them if there are any students or staff that show symptoms during school sessions,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said those who need further information or clarification on the matter could visit https://www.moe.gov.my/en/pemberitahuan/announcement/gp-buka-sekolah to obtain the ministry’s guideline.

On a separate matter, the senior minister said a total of 48 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), by taking part in activities involving a large group of people that made it difficult to practise social distancing.

He said of this figure, 43 of them were issued compounds, while the remaining five have been remanded by the police.

The arrests were made as part of a daily joint operation conducted by a special task force led by the police.

Ismail said yesterday alone, a total of 62,733 checks were conducted by 2,701 compliance team involving 12,284 enforcement officers nationwide.

“The teams conducted checks on 3,939 supermarkets, 5,491 restaurants, 1,720 hawkers, 1,123 factories, 3,579 banks and 878 government offices.

“Additionally, 1,121 land transportation terminals, 229 water transportation terminals and 89 air transportation terminals were also checked,” he said.