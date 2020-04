PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has dismissed claims by certain quarters that the police do not have power to take any action against those who violate the movement control order (MCO).

The senior minister explained that the actions by the police are allowed and provided under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which enforces the MCO.

“Section 3(1) of the Act stipulates that the Health Minister can appoint any suitable person to be an authorised officer to arrest those who flout the MCO.

“In fact, Section 3(2) also mentions that the authorised officer shall, when acting within the scope of his powers and duties, be deemed to be a public servant.

“As such, I would like to clarify that the police do in fact have power to take action, based on the Act,” he told a press conference, here, today.

According to Ismail, since the start of the MCO on March 18, a total of 12,074 individuals have been arrested for violation, 1,057 of which were nabbed yesterday alone.

Yesterday, lawyer Puthan Perumal questioned if the police have power to conduct any prosecution in courts during MCO, claiming the only people allowed to do so are the Attorney-General and the Health director-general.

He said as such, all proceedings conducted by the police could result in convictions being rendered null, adding that if the Parliament intended for the police to have prosecutorial powers under the act, it would have been expressly worded.

On a local family who took to Twitter to share how they “fooled” the authorities to return to Kuala Lumpur from their hometown, Ismail said the police have identified them and action would be taken.

“I would like to remind the public, don’t be proud when you commit an offence and influencing others to do the same.

“No one will be left off the hook, more so if you have openly admitted to knowingly flouting the MCO. In the end, action will be taken, and you will only bring trouble to yourself,” he said.

Asked to comment on a claim by an individual that he was arrested at a road block for not wearing a face mask, Ismail said this should not be the case.

He explained that Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had himself clarified on a number of occasions that only those with symptoms of the Covid-19 are required to put on a mask.

“For those without symptoms, it is up to them to wear. We can’t be enforcing and arresting those who don’t. So for us, it is not an offence not to wear a mask,” he said.