Ismail Sabri: 14-days campaign period is sufficient

SHAH ALAM: The allocation of 14 days for the election campaign period is sufficient, says Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“There were times we had less than 14 days. Political parties must be ready and have their own plans to ensure their victory,“ he told reporters at Karnival Usahawan in Ecograndeur, Puncak Alam here.

An extended election campaign period will only trouble the Rakyat, he added.

“Since the elections commissions (EC) has set the dates, we must oblige and work based on the time allocated for campaigns,“ he said.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh today announced that GE15 will be held on Nov 19 with nomination set for Nov 5, and early voting on Nov 15.

The campaigning period is set for 14 days beginning after the nomination process on Nov 5 until 11.59pm, Nov 18.

When asked about Umno’s cooperation with other parties, Ismail Sabri said cooperation with other parties is a big matter that will be decided by the Umno Supreme Council, and for now, the party’s main focus is to win GE15.

“We need to win the general election before we can talk about joining or negotiating with anyone,” he said.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri, who is the incumbent of the Bera parliamentary seat, said: “I want to contest for the Bera seat but we will wait for the announcement.

Ismail Sabri, when asked whether Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will be nominated to contest the Kuala Selangor seat, said that the names of contesting candidates will be announced by Umno president or their respective state liaison committee chairmen. - Bernama