Ismail Sabri: All liquor manufacturers closed immediately (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: All liquor manufacturers nationwide were closed immediately following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said all manufacturing sectors were closed except for 12 categories that were allowed to operate during the MCO 3.0 period.

According to him, although permission to operate was given to food and beverage-based factories, it was only for basic needs with liquor not included in the basic needs category.

“In this regard, MKN today agreed that all liquor manufacturers nationwide be closed immediately,“ he said in a statement on the MCO and EMCO (Enhanced MCO), today.

The media reported yesterday that an image was posted on social media showing a letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) which gave operating permission to a liquor company, but the letter’s authenticity could not be confirmed until now.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government had agreed to implement the EMCO in several localities in Sarawak and Sabah from June 3 to 16.

He said the EMCO in two localities in Mukah, Sarawak involved Kampung Bunut and Rumah Panjang Undum Anak Anchih, Sungai Duan, while in Sabah it involved three localities in Kota Belud, namely Taman Nikmat, Kampung Pirasan and Kampung Dundau as well as one in Kampung Simpangan in Tuaran.

He said the decision was made after conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee.

At the same time, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at Rumah Panjang Wun Anak Ering, Tanjung Manis, Mukah, Sarawak was extended until June 16, while the EMCO at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bakerkong, Bakerkong, Tanjung Manis will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled.

Earlier, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee announced the implementation of EMCO in the two areas from May 20 to June 2.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at Lorong 2, Kampung Kongsi 8, Tawau, Sabah will also end tomorrow, earlier than scheduled (June 12).

“To date, the Health Ministry (MOH) has conducted 295 Covid-19 screening tests out of which 40 have been confirmed positive. MOH also confirmed a decrease in cases and clusters, while all positive cases have received treatment,“ he also said.

On the MCO’s standard operating procedure compliance operation yesterday, he said a total of 684 individuals were detained including 630 compounded, 45 remanded while nine others were given bail.

Regarding “Operation Benteng”, Ismail Sabri added that a total of 1,339 arrests were made apart from 601 cases of seizures recorded and 229 cases of deportation, since Jan 1.

During the same period, 3,523 illegal immigrants and 211 ‘tekong’ (skippers) were detained with a total seizure value of RM219.4 million. — Bernama

