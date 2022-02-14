Ismail Sabri arrives in Brunei for two-day official visit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived here today for a two-day official visit to Brunei Darussalam where he is scheduled to hold talks with Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah.

Ismail Sabri and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, flew in from Kuala Lumpur and arrived at the Brunei International Airport, here, at 8.30 pm.

They were greeted upon arrival by Brunei Crown Prince Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah and Pengiran Anak Puteri Masna.

Ismail Sabri was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the international airport.

The national anthem of Malaysia ‘Negaraku’ was played, followed by Brunei Darussalam’s national anthem ‘Allah Peliharakan Sultan’.

The Malaysian prime minister then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Ismail Sabri, who is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman on Tuesday.

Ismail Sabri is also scheduled to have a four-eye meeting with Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah followed by an official luncheon hosted by the Ruler.

Matters to be discussed during the visit include the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) by air between Malaysia and Brunei; new cooperation post-COVID-19; cooperation in the field of health diplomacy; and promotion of closer economic cooperation.

The prime minister and his entourage will leave for Kuala Lumpur at 5.30 pm Tuesday.

Ismail Sabri’s official visit to Brunei is the first since he was appointed prime minister last August. - Bernama