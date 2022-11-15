Ismail Sabri calls on early voters to make the right choice

KUALA SELANGOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob called on early voters in the 15th general election to make the correct choice of electing a government that can deliver stability.

He said despite Malaysians giving Pakatan Harapan (PH) a chance to govern the country, its 22-month rule showed that the Opposition was a failure administratively.

“What is clear is that they (PH) failed to carry out what they had promised before the election (GE14), and in the end, its manifesto could not be implemented.

“My advice to early voters is to vote wisely in choosing your member of parliament or state assemblyman. I hope you don’t make the wrong choice, (so) choose the party that can bring stability.

“Once is enough in experimenting (with other parties), many think that new parties can deliver changes but that proved to be worse off and which went on to destroy all that we had planned,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He said this while attending a Kuala Selangor youth programme in Puncak Alam near here, in the company of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Kuala Selangor, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said youth in Kuala Selangor need to help BN win the parliamentary seat to ensure everything planned in Budget 2023 can be realised, especially youth-related initiatives.

“We have announced various initiatives for youth....including e-wallet assistance, not merely RM30 but RM200,” he said.

He added that the BN manifesto for Kuala Selangor also promised a youth hub for healthy activities and to ensure the area has 4G and 5G coverage. - Bernama