Ismail Sabri calls on Malaysian Family to jointly revive country

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today introduced the concept of the Malaysian Family by urging the people of various religions, races and ethnicities to help the nation recover from the current economic and health situation.

Ismail Sabri in his maiden speech after taking his oath as the ninth Prime Minister yesterday said he is using the concept of the Malaysian Family as it is more inclusive and cuts across religious, racial and ethnic boundaries.

“We realise the existence of inter-marriage families with various races and religions which possess strong family bond.

“As such the concept of the Malaysian Family is akin to the strength of a nation bound together by such values,” he said in his 15-minute speech which was aired live over local television stations.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri who is also Bera MP called on all Members of Dewan Rakyat whether within or outside of the Government to work together to help the nation recover.

“Let us open our minds and hearts to forget our differences and find common grounds. We need to move towards building consensus for the security and safety of our family, The Malaysian Family.

Ismail Sabri said each Malaysian is part of the family despite the diversity of religion, race and ethnic while each of us resembles our families, regardless of age difference.

“We are like parts of a single body which need one another.

“I sincerely realise the hardships, sufferings and difficulties of life gripping us all. Some have lost their livelihoods, some of their ability to put food on the table and many are jobless,” he said.

Being brought up in a poor farmer family, Ismail Sabri said he understands the hardship of having to struggle for even a mouthful of rice so he truly understood the difficulties faced by the people during this economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama