Ismail Sabri can count on Umno, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should be able to count on his Umno colleagues for support, but Bersatu is not likely to be as friendly.

Umno, which had been out in the cold since being dumped by voters in May 2018, is back in the driver’s seat and will obviously want to remain there, according to analysts.

They said this will be a good enough reason to not undermine the new prime minister despite the fact that he is not party president.

By convention, every prime minister until the last general election had also been the Umno president. Ismail Sabri is party vice-president.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said Umno members will do all they can to help Ismail Sabri.

On the other hand, Bersatu, probably still seething from having to give up the premiership, is not about to let Umno take the prize without getting something in return.

“This is obvious from the fact that Bersatu is already making demands for the deputy prime minister’s post,” Azmi told theSun.

He said one thing going for Ismail Sabri, however, is the fact that he stood by Bersatu when Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi ordered the party’s lawmakers to withdraw their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

“Another factor is that Ahmad Zahid had no place in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. The party is used to it now, so they will not make waves that will hurt Ismail Sabri and he will be able to consolidate his power within Umno.”

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said that while Ismail Sabri may count on his party for support, he will not be allowed to do what he thinks is best.

“Umno has very strong views on the pandemic and economy that Ismail Sabri has to take into consideration.

“Umno will not do anything that will tarnish his image as prime minister. They will let him chart his own course, but he will have to listen to the other leaders’ views on issues of national importance.”

Jeniri said Bersatu will also have to tread carefully. “There are certain positions that they should not ask for. They should take a leaf out of the PAS and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) playbook, which is to stay silent on Cabinet positions.”

He also foresees Bersatu becoming a thorn in the side of Ismail Sabri. He said the people now believe the party is playing politics while the common man is suffering.

“Some Bersatu leaders are putting their party first and nation second. This could be damaging for the party, given that it does not have very strong grassroots support.”

In Jeniri’s view, Ismail Sabri is more likely to fill the more important Cabinet positions first before deciding on who becomes his deputy.

He pointed out that it is the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint whomever he thinks is best suited for the job.

“Ismail Sabri needs the space to build his own government, and to get away from the failed PN narrative.”