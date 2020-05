PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) who usually appears calm during the daily media conference after the special ministerial meeting on Movement Control Order (MCO) at Perdana Putra here was seen overcome with emotions today.

After the media conference today, he admitted feeling emotional when seeking the forgiveness of Malaysians in conjunction with the first Syawal during the live media conference.

“I just choked up when asking for forgiveness in conjunction with Aidilfitri tomorrow,” Ismail Sabri told his Press Secretary, Datuk Ruhaidini Abdul Kadir, Prime Minister’s Department personnel and media representatives after the live media conference today.

At the end of the media conference today and before taking on any questions, Ismail Sabri said today is the last day in the month of Ramadan and tomorrow Muslims will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said he has been holding the daily MCO media conference for 67 days.

“In delivering the latest daily information, I am also a human who errs. Therefore I took the opportunity to wish Muslims “ Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir Batin,” he said.

He also announced that the daily MCO media conference would not be held tomorrow and it would resume on the second day of Aidilfitri. — Bernama