Ismail Sabri confident of BN forming new govt with cooperation of GPS

SELANGAU (Sarawak): Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident of forming a stable government after the 15th general election (GE15) with the cooperation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said even though GPS, comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP) was not with BN, the two coalitions have a long history of relationship.

“We understand one another, we understand the aspirations of Sarawakians. We are more understanding of the relationship, despite our differences now but we are still similar,” he said in a media conference after officiating the Selangau Section of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway here today.

Ismail Sabri said GPS MPs had shown they were prepared to be with BN MPs in the opposition after GE14 and joined the government formed by BN in 2020.

“When I was the opposition head, GPS was with us. They did not join PH then. This means we are always together. When we form the government, GPS also joined us. I am sure the relationship will continue,” he said.

Touching on his previous statement regarding the confidence that BN will win GE15, Ismail Sabri said that even if the victory is based on a simple majority, the government will remain stable due to the enforcement of the anti-party hopping law.

“It is different now compared with before. In the past, the simple majority was very dangerous because there was still the possibility of party-hopping. Now with the anti-party hopping law, after winning, no one can jump party. If someone hops (to another party), he has to vacate his seat and contest again,” he said.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri said that the Budget 2023, which was tabled on Oct 7, is likely to be re-tabled with improvements if BN is given the mandate to lead the government after GE15.

He said that most of the BN manifesto for GE15 revolved around the budget.

“There is also a possibility that (Budget 2023) will be improved. We will see after the GE. The important thing is that we have to win first,” he said.

- More to come