Ismail Sabri congratulates Truss as new UK prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated Mary Elizabeth Truss on her appointment as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).

In a Facebook post, he also wished her well in her endeavours.

“I hope the Malaysia-UK relations will continue to forge for the well-being of the people of both countries,” he said.

The British Foreign Secretary obtained 81,326 votes to defeat her challenger Rishi Sunak who received 60,399 votes.

Truss, 46, will replace Boris Johnson to become the third woman Prime Minister of UK after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. - Bernama