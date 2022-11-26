Ismail Sabri denies meeting PAS leaders: Report

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has denied speculation on a closed-door meeting between Barisan Nasional and PAS leaders yesterday.

The former prime minister said he was only meeting friends from PAS but this had been misconstrued.

“These (rumours) are all malicious slander intended to tarnish my name. I can’t even meet friends,” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying.

Pictured of an alleged “meeting” between BN and PAS members purportedly took place at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort from 10.30am to noon yesterday.